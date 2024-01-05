Heavy rain alert in force

[Source: www.met.gov.fj]

A heavy rain alert is now in force for most parts of the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says the alert is in force for the eastern parts of Viti Levu, Northern Viti Levu, Beqa, Vatulele, Southern Bua, Northern Macuata and Cakaudrove Provinces.

It adds that the alert also goes for Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

This as a trough of low pressure lies slow moving to the southwest of the country and is gradually drifting southeast towards the group.

The Weather Office states that showers may become frequent and increasing to rain from later tonight.



