Waqanigau shares painful experience

Mere Waqanigau.

Parents and relatives of children diagnosed with cancer often go through painful experiences when finding out the news.

Mere Waqanigau from Sigatoka whose son was diagnosed with cancer at an early age say this revelation brings unimaginable challenges, tears, and frustration.

The single parent says she has gone through a lot.

“It’s actually the first time someone in my family diagnosed with cancer. I never expected for it to be my son, so it is the painful thing to see your child go through pain and not knowing what to do about it.”

WOWS Kids’ Director of Finance, Anabel Ali, says they are working closely with the government to strengthen the relationship between parents and their children who are battling cancer.

Ali believes more awareness is needed to help parents know the early signs of cancer.

“So we want to give the space to the children and the parents who stays in the hospital and going through their terrible journey. They will have the space to relax, do their laundry, cook their meal and even read a single book. So that’s our 3 to 5 year plan”

WOWS Kids is maintaining its dedication and support for the children and their families by constructing a mini hospital.