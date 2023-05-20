Valelevu Health Center to undergo renovation

The Valelevu Health Center, which caters to more than 80,000 Fijians in Nasinu, is expected to undergo a major facelift.

This as the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset has committed $40,000 towards upgrading the health facility.

The Ministry of Health had earlier highlighted that 220 health facilities around the country are in dire need of maintenance.

Board of Visitors member Bimlesh Prasad highlighted that they are facing challenges with poor utilities and a lack of patient privacy due to the absence of bedside curtains and proper waiting areas.

“Valelevu Health Center is so small in terms of space constraints, but we still have 10 beds, and we are accommodating 10 beds, and the maximum number of patients being admitted is four to five. Because of the facility, we cannot transfer patients from there to CWM, and space is one of the constraints for CWM, so we have to keep them there, get them treated, and send them home.”

Prasad says they will utilize the funds to conduct restroom refurbishment, including getting more bedside curtains, 23 benches for the waiting area, a washing machine, and walkway covers.

Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset President Gyaneshwar Prasad says they will focus on more such projects in the future.

“As my president-elect, I humbly suggest, we can have phase two of the Visitors Board and Valelevu Health Center refurbishment project as his major project for 2023-2024. This is at the discussion stage between me and the president-elect, and it is a possibility.”

There are currently over eight Rotary clubs in the country that are working on community projects, and improving the healthcare system is one of the key pillars of the club.