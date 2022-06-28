Test negative for third suspected monkeypox case

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has cleared Fiji of any possible monkeypox cases at this stage.

This as Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong confirmed that the result for the third suspected case that was under investigation has returned negative.

The tests for two more came out negative over the weekend.

The Permanent Secretary says while monkeypox spreads worldwide, the evidence remains that monkeypox does not spread easily between people unless there is close contact.

He says the Ministry has been working with communications and community engagement teams to produce public advisories to help arm us with the knowledge to protect ourselves and to help reduce the chances of spread in our community.

He adds that infection prevention protocols have been put together at the border and in community facilities.

He says protocols have been initiated to maintain oversight over travellers from selected countries to ensure early diagnosis, treatment, and contact tracing.

Dr. Fong says public advisories have covered symptoms to enable the public to quickly recognize symptoms and seek medical care while preventing transmission to others.