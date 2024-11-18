Society calls for awareness of prostate cancer

Fiji Cancer Society programs officer Shweta Kapoor says there is a high survival rate for men diagnosed with prostate cancer, with early screening and detection.

Kapoor says many cases go unreported as men do not seek medical attention early.

She adds stigma and lack of awareness often prevent men from seeking help.

“So in Fiji, a total of 772 new cases have been recorded by the Fiji Cancer Society. This does not include all cancer cases because these are just individuals who come and get registered with us and these are all new cases that have been registered within this year.”

Prostate cancer, like many other health issues, can be mitigated through early detection and healthy lifestyle choices.