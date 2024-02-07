Sewerage burst into the Rewa River, a concern

The public has voiced frustration over a major sewerage burst next to the Rewa River since last year, which is becoming a nuisance and health hazard.

People in and around the area are calling on the relevant authorities to immediately intervene and address the issue.

Business operator Jona Robanakadavu says they’ve lodged several complaints regarding the sewerage burst with relevant authorities, but nothing has been done to date.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have raised this issue a number of times with the Ministry of Health, Nausori Town Council, and the Water Authority of Fiji; still, nothing has been done, and they seem to be playing the blame game on who to do the job.”

Robanakadavu says they fear that the whole marine ecosystem in the Rewa River will be affected due to this.

“We have people who usually use the Rewa River as their daily food source; now we have started advising them to avoid fishing or doing any sort of mussel harvest because of the sewage water.”

The unpleasant smell can be detected from a distance, which the public including school children have to bear while crossing the area.

Meanwhile, when contacted this afternoon, the Water Authority of Fiji’s Wastewater Management Team leader, Matapule Finiasi, says they will commence work on fixing the burst tomorrow.