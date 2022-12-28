Over 400 RHD cases recorded

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Medical Center, through its screening program this year, revealed that 467 children have been detected with rheumatic heart disease.

Director Doctor Krupali Tappoo says this involves mild, moderate, and severe types of cases.

She says these children need special care and medical attention to recover.

Article continues after advertisement

“These children will need to have penicillin shots every month, you know they also have follow-up echoes and things because of Rheumatic heart disease, children are not born with it, they acquire the infection because they might have an infection in their throat, tonsil iris with the bacteria which is of the specific group A to the hemolytic strap or skin infection.”

Doctor Krupali adds that these records are then transferred to relevant organizations such as the rheumatic heart disease team, and Cure Kids Fiji.

Shri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital will have school outreach programs for both Primary and Secondary school students in 2023.