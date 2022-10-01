One child in every classroom may have RHD

[Photo: Supplied]

Recent statistics highlight that one child in every classroom in Fiji may have Rheumatic Heart Disease.

Cure Kids Fiji Community Organization Manager, Erin Tokarua, revealed this yesterday during the march for World Heart Day in Suva.

She claims that RHD is the leading disease-related cause of death for those between five and 29.

Article continues after advertisement

Tokarua says this disease requires immediate attention as well as proactive, long-term action to protect our children.

She adds if anyone develops sore throats or skin sores, they should seek medical attention right away because this can lead to RHD if left untreated.

Led by the Fiji Navy Band, over 200 people marched in Suva yesterday, led by RHD patients, Ministry of Health officials, families, and supporters.