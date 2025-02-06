Mum of four triumphs over cancer

Farnia Simone

For World Cancer Day, Rabi woman Farnia Simone shared her breast cancer experience.

Diagnosed at 42 while pregnant with her fourth child, her journey, though difficult, ended in remission.

Simone described her journey as one of sacrifice and struggle, especially during the pandemic.

“I’m facing a lot, struggling a lot, and sacrificing a lot. I lost my job and even my husband lost his job. And I was diagnosed in 2021, that’s during COVID. And during COVID, I was scared too. It’s very hard to… When you are pregnant and you are told that you are cancer”

With support from loved ones and her community, she triumphed.

Grateful for the support from her husband, family, the Fiji Cancer Society, and her church, Simone advises others not to delay seeking help.

“But my advice to everyone in Fiji is don’t be ashamed. When you’re having cancer, you should know your body very well. Come to your nearest centre, don’t go for herbal medicine, what I did. It’s getting worse, and then I come for, I went for the clinic in hospital.”

The Fiji Cancer Society cited her case as an example of early detection and treatment.

The World Cancer Day theme is “United by Unique,” highlighting patient, survivor, and family stories to raise awareness.