Ministry committed to cancer prevention and control

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is currently undertaking a consultation on the new Cancer Prevention and Control Plan for Fiji.

Chief Medical Adviser, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says this is expected to be completed soon, to guide the country in the next five years.

Dr Tudravu says there are plans to set-up radiotherapy services in Lautoka Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement



Chief Medical Adviser, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu.

He says this is a significant undertaking and a first for Fiji.

“A significant undertaking and a first for Fiji, it is in line with international cancer experts’ recommendations and a major step forward for cancer care and cancer research for Fiji and the region once completed.”

The Chief Medical Adviser says the government is committed to cancer prevention and control, not only in Fiji but other countries in the Pacific.