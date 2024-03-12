Minister outlines plans for health infrastructure upgrades

CWM Hospital

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says his Ministry is aware of the infrastructural issues relating to the 100-year-old CWM Hospital in Suva.

Dr Lalabalavu says they are engaging with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and their health partners to address the immediate and long-term infrastructure needs for the hospital.

He adds they will announce a health partner support soon that will address the short and long-term actions to improve hospital infrastructure.

According to the Minister, since last January, the Ministry has continued with its health infrastructure improvement program with the budgetary allocation from the government.

He adds they have also received support from their partners, local businesses, civil society organizations, hospital board of visitors, and community members.

Dr Lalabalavu says through this collaborative effort, the Ministry has completed several significant infrastructure improvement projects at health centres and nursing stations in the rural and outer islands.

The Minister says a number of infrastructure works are currently progressing such as the refurbishment of the Nausori Health Centre, the interior painting for Labasa Hospital, and the construction of the Northern Medical Warehouse facility.

He says the Ministry will continue to address the infrastructure improvement needs for its more than 200 health facilities across the country.