Medical team to depart for screening programs

[Source: Sai Prema Foundation Fiji/Facebook]

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital team is planning to conduct outreach programs in outer islands and other regional countries.

Nurse Coordinator, Helen Bailey says this way, the team will be able to screen children for congenital heart disease.

“Doctor Yogesh who is part of the Sanjeevani team to go out with two or three other people to do screening at various islands so that we can pick up children with congenital heart disease who will be suitable for the surgeries. And then we can work out ways on how to ensure that they are able to have an operation when the visiting teams come.”

Bailey adds a team is expected to depart this month to these areas.

More surgeons from overseas are expected to arrive in Fiji to conduct surgeries on children in the coming days.