Lifeline Fiji in need of funding

Jeremiah Merekula at the Charity Gala Dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night.

As the number of Fijians in need of mental support continues to increase, Lifeline Fiji is prompted to seek more funding to support their operation.

Officer in Charge, Jeremiah Merekula says this is a challenge for the organization.

“Whenever we talk about money, for us it’s an issue. I would say that if there’s an organization that can stretch a dollar from Suva to Lautoka, it’s Lifeline Fiji. Our monthly budget, we would like to have $10 to $20,000 but realistically we have a monthly budget of $900 – we are working around that budget.”

Merekula says they are working around a budget of $900 per month, but in reality – they need around $10,000 to $20,000 for full operation.

Merekula says despite this challenge, they are still able to stretch a dollar to save lives.

Lifeline Fiji is the only organization in the country that focuses primarily on suicide prevention, intervention and response.

The organization held its annual Charity Gala Dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night, to raise funds for the life-saving work that they carry out in the country.