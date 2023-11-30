Korovou Sub-Divisional Hospital get a $250,000 facelift

[Source: Supplied]

The recently refurbished facilities at the Korovou Sub-Divisional Hospital have been officially commissioned.

With a budget of $250,000, the renovation focused on enhancing the waiting area, consultation room, and wash facilities.

Speaking on the event, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted that the upgraded facility serves a population of 24,207 within the Nayavu, Lodoni, and Korovou Medical Zones, covering 88 villages and 153 settlements.

[Source: Supplied]

The Minister says the initiative by New Zealand aligns with the Ministry’s goal of upgrading healthcare facilities nationwide.

Dr. Lalabalavu expressed gratitude to the New Zealand government for their contribution, emphasizing the positive impact on Fiji’s healthcare standards.

He acknowledged the assistance as a crucial step in ensuring Fijians’ fundamental right to access timely, acceptable, and affordable healthcare is not compromised.