Increasing trend in gynecologic cancer: Chan

[File Photo]

The Fiji Cancer Society has noted an increasing trend in gynecologic cancer cases that start in a woman’s reproductive organs.

Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says cervical cancer, a prevalent form of gynecologic cancer, is a highly preventable condition through routine Pap smears.

Therefore, Chan is calling on women to get a pap smear done to ensure they are well aware of their bodies.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that early detection through regular screenings significantly enhances the chances of successful treatment and recovery.

“If you are a woman with a cervix and you have yet to have a pap smear in the last few years, or you haven’t had one at all, and are sexually active, Please go and get seen.”

The Society notes that increased awareness, coupled with accessible screening services, can contribute to reducing the prevalence of cervical cancer cases in the country.