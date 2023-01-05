Increase in influenza-like illness says MoH

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is urging Fijians to minimize movement and consider wearing face coverings if they are not feeling well.

This as the ministry has noted an increase in people presenting with influenza-like illness at the health centres and hospitals and COVID-19 case numbers also continue to show an upward trend.

It says to minimize the spread of infection and to protect the vulnerable in our communities particularly the elderly, young children, pregnant mothers, and those with chronic diseases, non-urgent visitation to the vulnerable should be avoided, and those caring for the vulnerable should wear a face covering if they are feeling unwell.

The Ministry says hand washing and proper cough practice should be followed at all times.

Anyone with a fever or is feeling unwell should stay home from work in order to help stop the spread of illness at their workplaces.

The ministry is asking everyone to take precautions to avoid becoming infected and to stop the spread of the illness at this time.

Some of the symptoms include cough, sore throat, muscle/body aches, headache, fatigue, runny nose, sneezing, vomiting, and diarrhea

The Health Ministry says while most people will develop these symptoms and recover in about seven to ten days, some will develop more serious illnesses that will require hospitalization.