Health Ministry aware of Fijians stranded in Melbourne

The Ministry of Health says it is aware of those Fijians stranded in Melbourne, Australia wanting to return home.

FBC News had received several requests from locals asking for assistance to safely repatriate family members and brought this to the attention of the Health Minister.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says all requests have been referred to the Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong and a multi-agency team within Government.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these are struggling times for Victoria and Melbourne due to the tight lockdowns in place which is a challenge for the Fijian Government in repatriating Fijians.

“Once all that begins to clear then we will be in a better space to be able to work together with all other agencies to look at ways in which they can be repatriated. But that’s how it’s been happening because there have been improvements in some other places, that’s why more particular flights are coming through. Fijians are coming back. But we are aware of this and I know the committee is aware of that. But until the lockdowns have been lifted the arrangements can be done.”

Dr Waqainabete says this also applies to those Fijians stranded in other countries.

Meanwhile, the multi-agency committee includes the Department of Immigration under the Office of the Prime Minister.