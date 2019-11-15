Home

Health experts for children hospital to be trained in India

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 11, 2020 12:47 pm
Sumeet Tappoo at the construction site of the $25m specialist Children’s Heart Hospital in Nasese, Suva.

The Sai Prema Foundation says it will provide training for all health experts who will work at the $25m specialist Children’s Heart Hospital in Nasese, Suva.

The hospital is due to be completed soon but the opening of it is yet to be confirmed.

Foundation’s Director Sumeet Tappoo says their health experts will be sent to India for training and the cost will be covered by the Foundation.

“Very shortly we will send these doctors and surgeons for training overseas and we look forward to having a hospital which is totally service by our local Fijians.”

Tappoo says the training will ensure staff at the hospital have the right skill set for what they will specialize in.

These experts are expected to leave for their training once travel is allowed and the threat of COVID-19 is clear.

The Sai Prema Medical Centre began operations two years ago and has served over 10,000 patients and assisted 18,000 children with heart conditions.

