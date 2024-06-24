Health Center requires urgent renovation

Valelevu Health Center

The Valelevu Health Center requires maintenance to improve medical services for close to 60,000 Fijians.

While talking to FBC News, Valelevu Health Centre Board of Visitors chair Bimlesh Prasad says the board plays a critical role in ensuring the provision of required services.

He adds that the government only provides support for capital projects.

Article continues after advertisement



Valelevu Health Centre Board of Visitors chair Bimlesh Prasad

Prasad says that to accomplish various projects, the board has to look for relevant donors.

“We have a walkway; as I have explained, just because this centre has gone so big, we service almost 60,000 people, and it’s a 24-7 facility, so the SOPD has come up here, whereby when you come up from the centre down, there’s stairs needed and a walkway needed, which is like, you know, the summer weather, the central weather, it’s always raining, so we have to do a walkway and the steps.”

He adds that they are looking forward to the budget announcement, hoping that it will be beneficial for the health centre.

President of the Rotary Club, Jason Chandra, is one of the donors for the projects and stresses the vitality of renovating the health centre.

“I hope that in the upcoming budget, there are some specific allocations made to the Ministry of Health, which would probably see this place being, I mean, the facilities being improved.”

He adds that the state of infrastructure in Fiji is deteriorating, and efforts are being made to rehabilitate it.