Get your children vaccinated: Kumar

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar is reiterating the call by the Permanent Secretary for Health, for children aged between five and 11 to get vaccinated.

Kumar is urging parents to provide consent so their children can be immunized against the deadly COVID-19.

The Minister says as seen from recent data the virus is still amongst us and it is important for children to get vaccinated to remain safe from any infection.

She says through this vaccination drive the Ministry is trying to ensure that all Fijians over the age of five are protected.

Kumar stresses the adherence to COVID protocols and the high vaccination rate achieved in October last year has enabled the Government to open up its borders and restart economic recovery.

The Education Minister says it is evident that policy initiatives for addressing COVID have worked well.