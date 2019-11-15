Fiji confirms new COVID-19 case

Fiji has confirmed a new COVID-19 case, 80 days after all active cases were cleared.

A 66-year-old man who returned from India on the 4th tested positive last night.

The man is being transported to the Nadi Hospital for isolation.

Acting permanent secretary for the Health Ministry Dr James Fong says the man’s son has been tested and they expect the result by tomorrow.

The man was travelling with 107 other passengers on a flight from India.

Dr Fong says this is case 19 and is called border quarantine case.

He says they don’t expect this to be Fiji’s last border quarantine case.

He stressed that this latest case is the reason why they don’t label Fiji as COVID-19 free.

More on this developing story soon.