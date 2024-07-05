Enhance healthcare services major focus for Ministry

The Health Ministry will focus on decentralizing operations, prioritizing primary healthcare, and enhancing infrastructure in the new financial year.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says they aim to deliver better health outcomes for all Fijians and enhance healthcare services nationwide, addressing over 200 facilities, including the prominent Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

“CWM, it’s a challenge. The government itself is taking the first approach. And then we are looking at our development partners. As you are aware, we have the master plan in place, which DFAT is assisting. And we will use that assistance and allocations within the budget to see how we progress.”

Doctor Lalabalavu says apart from this they are also placing emphasis on primary healthcare.

“So for this financial year, you will notice that wellness and family health, they are now separated as their own percent. So wellness dealing with NCDs, they will have a budget allocation also. Again, we are more looking into enhancing our primary healthcare space, in terms of doing more awareness and prevention work, and outreach work.”

Dr Lalabalavu states that the Ministry is committed to working collaboratively with other ministries, including the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Civil Service, to ensure efficient use of funds.