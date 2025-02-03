Diabetes Fiji praises Foot Care Angels

[Source: Supplied]

Diabetes Fiji team recently conducted surprise visits to hospitals in the west to provide essential medical supplies for diabetics.

The visit was made to Sigatoka, Nadi, the Diabetes Hub, Ba Health Centre, Ba Aspen, and Tavua.

Diabetes Fiji says they respect the difficult decisions made by medical subdivision heads who, due to resource constraints, had to temporarily close some foot care clinics.

[Source: Supplied]

It says they understand these challenges and remain hopeful that, through collaboration and strategic planning, they can restore and expand foot care services for those who rely on them.

Diabetes Fiji has also thanked dedicated and passionate Foot Care Angels who are delivering the best possible care to diabetes patients despite the many challenges they face, including staff turnover and manpower shortages.



[Source: Supplied]

Diabetes Fiji remains hopeful that through collective efforts and strong partnerships, they can establish specialized positions in Diabetes Foot Care within the Ministry of Health.

It says this will ensure diabetics have access to quality, specialized foot care to prevent amputations and improve their quality of life.