370 children detected with CHD

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director, Doctor Krupali Tappoo

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Director, Doctor Krupali Tappoo, says this year, 370 children were detected with congenital heart defects.

She says the cases were detected through their screenings and community outreach programs.

According to Doctor Tappoo, these figures are concerning, and parents should get their children screened.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would emphasize to the parents and also guidance to be vigilant of the possible symptoms and even if they don’t have any symptoms or signs, if there is any screening happening in your area and our teams come around quite often as well and in the New Year as well, we look at more outreach screening.”

Dr Tappoo adds that they have conducted over 2,000 screenings and outreach programs this year, with more expected in the coming months.