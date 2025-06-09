Health Ministry honours late doctor

Doctor Isireli Biumaitotoya was first and foremost a dedicated medical professional, committed to serving his patients and the Nadi community.

The Ministry of Health expressed deep sadness over the passing of Dr. Biumaitotoya, describing his untimely death as a significant loss to both the medical fraternity and the people of Fiji.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa, affirmed the Ministry’s sentiments, stating that Dr. Biumaitotoya’s passing is a profound loss to the medical profession and to the nation.

The Ministry said it is aware of the circumstances surrounding his death and will fully cooperate with law enforcement should any background information be formally required.

It further noted that the passing of any health professional reduces Fiji’s collective ability to deliver quality healthcare. The Ministry also emphasized the importance of strengthening moral values, showing respect for one another, and fostering peace and understanding in all aspects of life.

Finally, the Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to Dr. Biumaitotoya’s family, colleagues in the medical fraternity, and all who are mourning his loss.

