Health Ministry first to fully integrate new system

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu [middle] at a presentation at the Small Island Developing States Forum [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been recognized by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services for being the first government agency to fully integrate and utilize the new system.

The new system is designed to streamline border control activities related to food importation.

This achievement highlights Fiji’s commitment to enhancing food safety measures while facilitating trade.

In a presentation at the Small Island Developing States Forum Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, highlighted the key role the system plays in automatically flagging important food imports for post-border inspection.

Dr. Lalabalavu elaborated on additional measures in place to safeguard food safety, including the mandatory food safety management system approvals and food export regulations.

“It facilitates trade and ensures only safe food is sold domestically and is also exported. Then we cannot do this in a stand-alone ministry of health, of agriculture, we do rely on our development partners.”

He adds that these measures ensure that Fiji’s food manufacturing industry adheres to international standards, including the Codex General Principles of Good Hygiene Practices and the Food Safety Regulation’s Fourth Schedule.

This not only protects public health but also ensure that only safe food is sold domestically and exported, contributing to the continued growth of Fiji’s food industry and international trade.