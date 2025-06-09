Hard line on police drug cases

[File Photo]

Some Fiji Police officers are under investigation for drug-related offences as the Force intensifies its crackdown on illegal activity within its ranks.

While speaking on FBC’s Your Voice Program, Inspector Usaia Donu from the Fiji Police Force’s Serious Organised Crime Unit said that no officer was above the law and all cases are being handled through proper procedures.

“As you can see, some of the cases have been going on in the Fiji Police Force. Officers have been investigated because of these cases of drugs and no one is above the law,”

Donu states that volunatry drug testing is conducted in the force, from recruitment and throughout their service as part of the Police Force’s effort to remain drug-free.

“Once instructions are given from the hierarchy, officers have to submit. We are a disciplined organisation — we have to abide by the rules,” he added.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said any officer implicated would be taken to court once evidence is confirmed.

“If there is evidence they are implicated, we will take them to court — that’s for sure. But trust the process.”

Police leadership says the ongoing investigations and compulsory drug testing reaffirm the Force’s stand that no officer is above the law, as they work to strengthen accountability and public trust.

