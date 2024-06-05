HA partners with UTOF to empower employees

The Unit Trust of Fiji and the Housing Authority of Fiji have entered a partnership through the Employee Investment Scheme.

This collaboration allows HA employees to invest with UTOF via salary deductions, promoting a culture of savings and investment among working Fijians.

The EIS is Unit Trust of Fiji’s national investment initiative to support and empower working Fijians to save and invest for their future.

Currently, 127 entities have partnered with UTOF under the EIS.

HA Chief Executive, Ritesh Singh, says if Fijians grasp the concept of saving and investing early in life, they will be well-prepared for the future.