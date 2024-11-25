Great Han International allowed to resume limited construction

[File Photo]

The Great Han International Company Pte Limited property development along Princess Road in Tamavua has been allowed to proceed with work.

However, the Environment Tribunal, Nasinu Civil Jurisdiction has only given the green light for buildings one and two on level one.

In September this year, the Director Environment filed an ex-parte application for a stop work order requiring the company director Qun Ma to stop all work, which was granted.

Qun Ma submitted an affidavit to set aside the ex-parte order and for him to be allowed to finish construction on buildings one and two located on level one.

In his affidavit, Ma highlighted the company’s significant investment of over $15 million in Fiji since 2019.

This investment includes the Princess Road project, a hotel in Suva Bay, Sigatoka and other commercial properties undergoing subdivision for residential and commercial development.

Ma’s lawyer, Feizal Haniff argued that the motion to lift the stop work order was limited to buildings one and two only.

Haniff also highlighted the financial hardship his client faces due to the stop work order.

He said that the lenders were issuing demand notices as a result of construction delays.

Environment Tribunal Magistrate Charles Ratakele said the Director of Environment has expressed concerns about the potential for environmental damage due to the project location and the stop work order provides an opportunity to address these environmental concerns and ensure the project is developed in a sustainable manner.

Magistrate Ratakele said that the tribunal would only focus on whether the company can continue to work on building one and two to complete level three.

The tribunal then ruled in favor of Great Hans permitting them to finalize the construction of Building One and Two.