Gravel Extraction Licensing under review

The government is currently reviewing gravel extraction licensing and royalties issued to both extractors and resource owners.

Permanent secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, says the previous licensing policy was issued and reviewed every year, but the Bainimarama government changed that to every five years.

“The policy review has always been for one year, where licenses are reviewed and even environmental assessments are carried out to see how the progress and its impact have been. But the previous government changed that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tagicakirewa says the urgent review of quota extraction licensing is due to the concerns raised by resource owners that there is always huge environmental damage after a five-year period by gravel extractor, thus the need for it to be reviewed every year.

The change will benefit both the environment and resource owners, as progress will be determined after a one-year period.

This policy review will be carried out by the Ministry of Lands under the State Land Act.