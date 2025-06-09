Grants are a government duty, not a vote-buying tool: Singh

Minister for Multiethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh

Minister for Multiethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh has set the record straight that the grant distribution is not an election gimmick but rather a responsibility.

He is responding to social media commentators claiming it to be an initiative for vote buying.

However, Singh says that these remarks are coming from the very people who have not delivered anything during their time in government.

“Under the Bainimarama government, they have disbanded the humanitarian affairs ministry. And it is through our Prime Minister Hon. Rabuka that he said, “Let’s start again and help the communities who are disadvantaged.”

Singh stressed to recipients that the ministry is assisting communities to take advantage of the opportunity and means available within the government that could assist them as per the budget allocation in this financial year.

He adds that everyone has the right to vote for anyone, but what they are doing is just simply assisting people on the grounds who have long-standing issues.

A total of four communities from the Northern Division today receive their final grant with a total of $54,000, which includes water projects in the Belego, Natekateka, Niurua, and Rokesalase Duavata communities.

This financial year a total of $1,475,312 was distributed Fiji-wide to a total of 202 approved applications.

