Graduates reminded of pacific challenges

[Source: University of the South Pacific/Facebook]

Six hundred and twenty-five students graduated from the University of the South Pacific today.

These are graduates from the School of Accounting, Finance and Economics, the School of Business and Management, and the School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education.

Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Siosiua Tuitalukua Tupou Utoikamanu, reminded the graduates that their learning carries not only personal value but also the hopes and aspirations of the Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

Utoikamanu emphasized that they are stepping into a Pacific facing extraordinary challenges, from the climate crisis and fragile economies to pressures on health, education, and rapid cultural change.

“Your generation will shape how the Pacific survives and thrives in the decades ahead. Your learning is most powerful when it serves others, and your success most profound when it is shared,”

He further stressed that the graduates now join USP’s proud alumni community of nearly 70,000 across the region, carrying with them the dreams of those who came before.

He also highlighted the significance of the occasion, describing it as a moment marking a new strategic direction for the university, a transition in leadership, and the presence of royalty and regional leaders at the graduation ceremony.

Utoikamanu commended families for their tremendous support as it comes to fruition today, as well as USP staff, for their dedication to the vision and mission of the institution.

The graduation ceremony will commence tomorrow, at the Vodafone Arena, Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.