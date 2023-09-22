Govind Park Ba project disaster: Prasad

Minister for Finance Biman Prasad during his visit to Govind Park [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The $4 million Govind Park Ba project was poorly managed and it does not comply with the proper safety standards says Minister for Finance Biman Prasad.

Prasad visited the Govind Park in Ba yesterday accompanied by representatives from the Ba Town Council.

The purpose of this visit was to assess the structural integrity of the facility, which had raised concerns due to reported issues of poor construction.

Prasad says the project has been a disaster and it was badly handled.

He says the people of Ba for the last six years have been denied the opportunity to hold any sort of tournament.



The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to providing safe and well-maintained public infrastructure and stressed that the coalition government is determined to fix the ground.

He also stressed that $4 million allocated funding was to cover the whole stadium, including the ground and have the stadium ready for sporting events, which is incomplete.



