Government yet to discuss minimum wage rate: Singh

There have been no further discussions by the government to increase the $4 minimum wage rate.

This, according to Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh.

The $4 minimum wage rate was introduced by the previous government and it came into full effect on January 1st this year.

Singh says the government will re-establish the Tripartite Forum, comprising Government, employers, and trade unions.

“As soon as we meet, we will get the policies going. We will get the labour law review going, we will get the wages council going, and we will get the other sub-committees like NEC and others to be fully functional.”

Singh states there are also plans to appoint employers and employee representatives to sit on the Fiji National Provident Fund Board.

He adds that the reinstatement of the tripartite wages council will help to determine minimum wages for different sectors of the economy.