Government warns against tax evasion

The government is cracking down on tax evasion, warning taxpayers to pay their fair share or face consequences.

Speaking at the FRCS Gold Card and AEO membership renewal event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says tax compliance is essential for the country’s progress.

Professor Prasad adds paying taxes is a civic duty and a pillar of national development that funds essential services like healthcare and education.

“While the vast majority of taxpayers are honest, we unfortunately still see cases of tax evasion. Evading taxes is not only an unfair act towards fellow citizens but also a violation of trust.”

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive, Udit Singh says tax compliance is improving as businesses become more aware of their responsibilities.

“We’ve conducted 11 industry group meetings in the past year and will hold more between March and June to strengthen compliance.”

He says they continue to engage with top taxpayers to ensure they understand and meet their responsibilities.

FRCS recently set up a tax crime task force to begin a probe into Fiji’s shadow economy, which included proceeds from tax evasions.