Government to strengthen partnerships with school managements

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the government is committed to building strong partnerships with school managements across Fiji to enhance the quality of education.

He highlighted this during the School Management Association of Fiji’s 9th Biennial Conference.

Prasad acknowledged the essential role school managements play in Fiji’s educational landscape.

He highlighted the government’s dedication to reversing years of sidelining the involvement of management committees and parents, expressing a vision for a more inclusive approach that values their contributions.

Prasad also says key education-related legislation, including the Education Act and other policies impacting teaching quality, examinations, and scholarships will also be reviewed.

“To strengthen the quality of education, the quality of teaching and learning, the government is already looking at reviewing the Education Act 1966, Examination Act 1978, Teachers Registration Board Act 2008, Higher Education Act 2008, Treasury Loans and Scholarship Service Act 2014, Substance Abuse Advisory Council Act 1928, and other policies pertaining to quality education. In terms of budgetary allocation, in the 2024-2025 budget, we have seriously considered appropriate funding.”

Prasad also highlighted the government’s intention to consider providing grants to the Association to better support their organizational functions, enabling knowledge-sharing and support for schools throughout the nation.