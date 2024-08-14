Government to fully subsidize increased student fares

Cabinet has agreed that government fully subsidize increased bus fares effective from September 1st for all students with blue and yellow bus cards.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has completed the review of the existing bus fares and adopted a new fare calculation methodology in consultation with the Fiji Bus Operators Association.

Under the new methodology, FCCC has recommended that student fares be the same as adult fares.

Currently, the regulated student fare is 50% of the adult fare at every stage.

Government will continue to fully subsidize students with blue cards under the transport assistance scheme, and in addition, subsidize the 50% increase in fares for the rest of the students who use yellow cards.

This decision was made at the 13th Cabinet meeting held today which was Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka.