Government tightens grip on exploitative employers

Fijians are being urged to report any signs of exploitation or unlawful work involving foreigners.

This call comes amid a crackdown on abusive employers and tighter immigration enforcement.

The mistreatment of foreign workers in Fiji has raised serious concerns, prompting stronger coordination between immigration and labour officials.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu said both ministries were working together to close legal loopholes and strengthen enforcement under the Immigration Act review.

He said the goal was to ensure all foreign workers entering Fiji were genuine and protected under verified contracts.

Some overseas agents issue one contract abroad, only for workers to sign a different one upon arrival, a clear sign of exploitation.

“If they are seen to have an element of exploitation, we make sure that the act can be enforced, make sure that they are looked after in terms of their working hours, in terms of where they stay, in terms of their salaries, in terms of the condition of work.”

Salusalu said immigration now validates documents and contracts more thoroughly to prevent such abuse.

Border agencies are also checking working conditions, accommodation and wages to ensure employers meet their responsibilities.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said authorities cannot address labour exploitation alone and need public support.

He said the government was moving away from the “silo mentality” between ministries by promoting closer cooperation between immigration, labour and provincial offices.

“And also empower the people so that they understand, because they also have a collective responsibility. If anything, that’s what we are. That’s what the immigration will be asking people.”

Local administrators and community leaders are being trained to help detect and report exploitation in villages and settlements.

Turaga stressed that protecting migrant workers is a shared responsibility that depends on strong enforcement, transparency and public vigilance.

This was highlighted during the handover of the final report and draft Bills for the review of the migration laws.

