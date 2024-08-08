Government targets high-level business activity

In a bid to enhance high-level business activity, the government has established the Economic Strategic Committee, which aims to streamline significant investment projects and provide robust support mechanisms.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica highlighted the committee’s role in overseeing and considering major investments.

Kamikamica says once the investment projects are reviewed at the ESC, following which the government then assists in moving the significant projects forward, which positions Fiji as a more attractive destination for investors.

“The government, of course, will provide the mechanisms on a case-by-case basis to look at, obviously, financial incentives, infrastructure development, and take away some of the mystery that normally happens when investors come to Fiji, particularly when there are infrastructure requirements. Regulatory and logistical support is also provided.”

He adds that one significant investment, worth approximately $300 million, is set to be tabled at the ESC, which is expected to create 500 jobs.

The government is also focusing on broader efforts to improve the investment climate, including reforms to ease the process of doing business in Fiji.