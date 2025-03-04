Government seeks private sector investment in agriculture

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica

The government is actively encouraging private sector investment in commercial agriculture, attracting both domestic and foreign players.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this while responding to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s address at the opening of the 2025 session of the parliament.

Kamikamica says Fiji Water’s commitment to invest in citrus, mangoes, papayas, and potentially watermelons in Viti Levu and Bua is a significant development.

He adds that partnerships between Fiji National Provident Fund and BSP Life in Rooster Chicken, and Fijian Holdings’ exploration of commercial agriculture demonstrate growing institutional interest.

“The plan is to work with these investors to develop smallholder farming models at the rural level using the cooperative model and supplying into these commercial ventures. If this is done successfully, it will revolutionise agriculture and its development in Fiji, touching the rural and iTaukei communities.”

Kamikamica adds that the development of the medicinal cannabis industry and the nutraceutical industry is a key focus of the government.

He says they have completed consultations and are working on legislation to be finalised later this year.

He adds that at least two to three serious players have approached them.

