Government pledges action on crime and police gaps

The Fiji Police Force is dealing with resource challenges even as the government intensifies efforts to combat rising crime rates.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged the difficulties faced by law enforcement and also said that the government was committed to addressing these obstacles.

While commending the police for their dedication, he noted that resource limitations have hindered their ability to respond effectively in some cases.

The 2024-25 national budget reflects a $41.7 million increase for the Fiji Police Force, signalling the government’s intent to enhance police operations and crime prevention strategies.

“There are instances where police have lacked resources in certain areas and we have provided an adequate budget for the police, we will be looking at some of those issues again in the next budget and the government is very confident that with the new police reset programme, with the new Commissioner of Police, there will be better and more vigilance on the different kinds of crimes that are being committed.”

Prof Prasad said this allocation points out the importance of equipping the police with the tools and support needed to protect communities.

He acknowledged that crime has long been an issue in Fiji but he expressed concern over its increasing frequency.

He assured the public that the government is working closely with stakeholders to develop effective measures to address and reduce criminal activities.

Sending a strong warning to offenders, Prof. Prasad declared zero tolerance for any form of crime, promising decisive action to hold perpetrators accountable.