Government cautious on introducing village-by-laws

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu has not confirmed whether the draft village-by-laws will be implemented before the next general election.

However, the minister asserts that the government will take all necessary precautions to bring it in without any disruption.

The pressure is increasing as some chiefs have threatened to evict villagers if they participate in the illicit drug market, although this is against the law.

The Minister says they will have a talk with the High Chief of Namosi following a controversial statement he made about evicting his people.

“What we’ve discussed is we need to sit down with the Turaga na Tui Namosi just to talk about how a person who is settling in Namosi and the power that are there.”

Vasu says the Bill of Rights is impeding the passing of village bylaws, and every avenue will be considered to ensure that powers to make such decisions, including evicting people, are not done illegally.

“It’s not that easy, they want to put it the last time but they shelve but now we will find a way around on how we can do it.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Siromi Turaga promises a thorough review of the village-by-laws’ implementation process.

The Justice Minister acknowledges that the village bylaws could significantly contribute to resolving the drug issue.

The Justice Minister says the Great Council of Chiefs is still discussing the bylaws, and once implemented, they must align with citizens’ rights under the Bill of Rights.