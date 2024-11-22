Government and private sector crucial in achieving 2030 vision

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there an utmost importance needed for collaborative efforts between the government and private sector in achieving Fiji’s Vision 2030.

While opening the Top Executive Conference in Nadi, Rabuka calls for a transformative approach to tackle the country’s economic challenges, urging both sectors to unite in creating sustainable domestic production and reducing the reliance on costly imports.

The conference, which gathered business leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from across the region, is seen as a vital platform for forging stronger partnerships aimed at advancing the nation’s economic and social objectives.

The Prime Minister says the conference can also allow them to all think outside the box in regard to critical issues.

“Fiji’s private sector is a vital force in the nation’s progress. And each of you ladies and gentlemen present here today to represent the executive leadership that shapes its development and future direction. I thank and applaud you all for the essential role you play in driving our nation’s growth.”

According to Rabuka, the government has set ambitious targets for 2030, with a focus on enhancing the nation’s self-sufficiency and fostering an environment conducive to innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth.

He states that the nation’s success in meeting these goals hinges on the strength of public-private partnerships built on mutual trust, a commitment to innovation, and a shared drive to create value for all.

The Top Executive Conference is expected to foster open dialogue between key sectors, explore new avenues for sustainable development, and strategize on how to boost domestic industries while reducing external dependencies.

Discussions at the event will cover a range of critical topics including agricultural sustainability, renewable energy, digital transformation, and local manufacturing.