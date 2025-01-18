Government allocates $120M for MSME

In this financial year, the government has allocated nearly $120 million for MSME support to empower entrepreneurs across various sectors with essential tools, skills, and networks for success.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, while officiating at the South Pacific Business Development (SPBD) New Headquarters yesterday.

He says that approximately $4 million of this amount is being allocated for the MSME training program.

Kamikamica adds that the ministry has been supporting SPBD members through mentoring and business expansion programs, along with providing business training across the country.

“SPBD stands out as a beacon of hope for women’s economic empowerment. Since its inception, SPBD has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion, particularly for women. By providing microloans, business training, and financial education, SPBD has empowered thousands of women to start and expand their businesses, improve their living standards, and contribute to their communities. Financial independence is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty.”

Kamikamica says that cooperatives play a vital role in rural and maritime communities by providing access to finance, markets, and sustainability.

He also affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting organizations that play a pivotal role in boosting MSMEs and cooperatives.