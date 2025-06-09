Global spa leaders meet 

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Fiji is using the first CIDESCO World Congress in the South Pacific to strengthen its wellness tourism industry and raise the standard of local beauty and spa services.

The 2026 CIDESCO World Congress was officially opened in Nadi by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

The Congress brings together beauty, spa and wellness professionals from Fiji and overseas. It is being held from 29 to 31 August at the Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa.

Gavoka says internationally recognised training and certification can give Fijian therapists qualifications that are recognised globally.

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For the first time in CIDESCO’s history, the Congress meets in the South Pacific, and it meets here, in Fiji, Gavoka said.

He says the event also creates an opportunity to connect wellness tourism with local products and rural communities.

Gavoka highlighted Nama Fiji’s use of nama harvested from Fiji’s reefs, including nama collected by women in rural areas.

This is how tourism should work for a small island nation: the value stays here, in our villages and with our people, he said.

The Congress is hosted by Nama Fiji and its CIDESCO-accredited Spa Academy Fiji.

CIDESCO, the Comité International d’Esthétique et de Cosmétologie, has a presence in more than 56 countries and more than 230 accredited schools, salons and spas. The organisation is also marking its 80th anniversary this year.

Government wants more Fijian therapists to meet international standards. The aim is to strengthen local spas and salons while opening more career opportunities for young people.

The Congress also includes competitions under the theme Wellness from the Sea, a careers expo and industry networking sessions.