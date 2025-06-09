Labasa to be without Uqe at BOG

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Extra Supermarket Labasa FC will be without winger Jovesa Uqe at this weekend’s Extra Battle of the Giants in Ba.

Uqe is in Samoa with the Junior Bula Boys for the OFC U-19 Men’s Championship, where Fiji will be chasing qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The 17-year-old is one of Fiji’s young stars who has enjoyed a steady rise through the football ranks, progressing from Labasa’s junior and youth system before earning his opportunity with the Babasiga Lions senior side.

The Labasa Muslim College student has also been part of Fiji’s national age-group pathway before earning selection in the current U-19 squad.

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Despite his young age, Uqe has already shown he can compete at senior level.

He made his presence felt during the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT at Subrail Park, scoring in Labasa’s crucial 4-2 victory over Rewa FC, which helped the Babasiga Lions book a place in the semi-finals.

During the Extra Premier League season, Uqe, scored three times for Labasa.

Labasa faces Nasinu in its first BOG game on Friday at 3pm.

The first match kicks off at 1pm with Suva taking on Navua.

At 5pm Rewa meets Lautoka before Nadi and Ba face off at 7pm.

You can catch all BOG games live commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.