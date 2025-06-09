Nakavika calls for safe river crossing

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Around 30 children in Nakavika, Macuata, are risking their safety every day just to get to school, crossing a river that can quickly become dangerous when it rains.

The village access road runs directly through the riverbed, forcing children and elderly residents to wade through rising water and strong currents.

Village elder Pio Dulenivosa says the community has raised the issue with authorities for years, but a permanent solution is yet to be provided.

“This has been a long-standing issue for us here in Nakavika. Many Village Headmen tried to get a bridge constructed, but so far nothing has been achieved. All we are asking for is an Irish crossing, or at least a footbridge, so our children and elderly can cross safely.”

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Dulenivosa says the river becomes particularly dangerous during the rainy season, with some children forced to miss school when the water rises.

He says residents have even resorted to placing children in large pots to help them get across when the river is flooded.

A parent, who has lived in the village for 20 years, says little has changed despite repeated promises from authorities.

She says the dangerous crossing has also discouraged some children from attending school, particularly when the water is cold and the current is strong.

Nakavika villagers are now renewing calls for an Irish crossing or footbridge, saying even a basic structure would make a significant difference to the safety of children, elderly residents and the wider community.