Fuel prices rise, LPG prices fall from tomorrow

[Photo: FILE]

Fijians will pay more at the pump from tomorrow, with diesel, petrol and kerosene prices all increasing for September.

The Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission says diesel will rise by up to 30 cents a litre, while petrol increases by up to four cents and kerosene by up to 25 cents.

On Viti Levu within three kilometres of a public road, diesel will rise from $2.92 to $3.20 a litre, while petrol increases from $3.06 to $3.10.

On Rotuma, diesel will reach $3.76 a litre, the highest regulated price in the country.

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The increases are based on July international fuel prices, freight costs and exchange rate movements, with FCCC pointing to continued geopolitical uncertainty and supply disruptions affecting global markets.

However, there is relief for LPG users.

The price of a 4.5-kilogram cylinder on Viti Levu and Vanua Levu will fall from $17.60 to $14.99, while a 12-kilogram cylinder will drop from $46.92 to $39.96.

On Rotuma, a 4.5-kilogram cylinder will fall by $3.40 to $19.50, while a 12-kilogram cylinder will drop by $9.05 to $52.

The new prices take effect tomorrow, 1 September 2026.

FCCC says the revised maximum prices are legally enforceable and retailers must not charge above the regulated rates.

Its enforcement teams will conduct inspections nationwide, while consumers are encouraged to report suspected overcharging.