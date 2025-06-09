One accused granted immunity

[Photo: FILE]

One of the three men accused of the murder of Afroz Khan was discharged after a nolle was filed.

Semi Naisevunivai was granted immunity and is expected to testify as a state witness.

The High Court will take the plea of the remaining accused persons, Viliame Vulawalu and Edward Nand, on amended information.

The court further extended bail for Vulawalu.

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Edward Nand, who is currently serving a sentence after being convicted in a separate murder case, had his production order extended to allow him to continue appearing before the court in this matter.

The matter is adjourned to September 18.