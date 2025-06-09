Police must have right attitude: ACP Vusonilawe

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says police officers must have the right attitude, mindset and heart to effectively serve the public, particularly during the festive season.

Speaking during his Operations Readiness Check Parade in the Northern Division, ACP Vusonilawe urged officers to respond promptly to reports and put the interests of the people first.

He says communities often turn to the media when their concerns are not properly addressed by police.

ACP Vusonilawe also acknowledged the support of police families in the Northern Division, saying their contribution remains important to the work of officers.

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He will continue his ORC Parade in other divisions in the coming days.